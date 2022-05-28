IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

