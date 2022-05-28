IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $986,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $347,478,000 after acquiring an additional 224,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $136.85. 2,940,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $136.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

