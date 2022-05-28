IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.77 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. 935,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,147. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

