IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 43,365,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,396,438. The firm has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

