IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 452,937 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 452,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,537,000. Western Digital comprises approximately 5.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Western Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Western Digital by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,151,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.25. 2,549,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

