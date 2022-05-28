IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,314 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

QUAL traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,043 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.55.

