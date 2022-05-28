IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. 19,509,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,446,803. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

