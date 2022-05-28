Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of IOVA opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,866 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,044 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

