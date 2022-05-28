IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Short Interest Update

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 7,260,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,517,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,800,000. Acme LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,636,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,031,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE IONQ opened at $5.93 on Friday. IonQ has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.