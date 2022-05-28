Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $108,346,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,294,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $19,246,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,356. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

