Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of INVH opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

