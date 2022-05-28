Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE IIM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.11. 182,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,694. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $26,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.