Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,977 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $69.82.

