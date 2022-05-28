Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 123,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,281,714 shares.The stock last traded at $69.96 and had previously closed at $67.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

