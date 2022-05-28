Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Boosted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,155,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.10. 66,919,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,846,656. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.21 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average is $355.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

