Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 72.2% in May

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 414,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after buying an additional 68,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000.

NASDAQ IPKW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

