Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 6,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 19,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.