Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) Shares Up 2.2%

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.01. 8,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 13,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.

