Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $22.17.

