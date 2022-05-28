Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 184.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 236,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 114,973 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 133.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 52,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 186,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,449. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

