Inverse Finance Price Hits $90.36 on Top Exchanges (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $368,978.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $90.36 or 0.00316434 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00192560 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003063 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000493 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001182 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

