Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “
Inventiva stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.05. 5,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.93.
About Inventiva (Get Rating)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inventiva (IVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inventiva (IVA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.