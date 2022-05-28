Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 521,456 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $58.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

In other Inuvo news, Director Kenneth Ewell Lee acquired 108,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,520 shares in the company, valued at $86,634. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 146,020 shares of company stock valued at $66,834. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inuvo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

