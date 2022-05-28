Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $625.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $558.84.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $422.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,638 shares of company stock worth $28,718,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

