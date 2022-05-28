Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss Sells 984 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12.

Shares of INTU opened at $422.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

