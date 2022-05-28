Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ITJTY stock remained flat at $$22.81 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 285 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.