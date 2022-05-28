Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price objective on the stock.

ITRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.10) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,739.88 ($72.23).

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,675 ($58.83) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,030.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,237.29. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,529 ($56.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The company has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.90) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

