Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,650 ($58.51) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.10) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,739.88 ($72.23).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,675 ($58.83) on Friday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,529 ($56.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,030.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.90) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.