InterRent REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$50.27 million during the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

