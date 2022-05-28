International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 457,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

