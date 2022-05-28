Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 57.30

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.30 ($0.72) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICP stock opened at GBX 1,596 ($20.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,285 ($16.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,493 ($31.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,584.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,839.58.

ICP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($32.02) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Rosemary Leith acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,716 ($21.59) per share, with a total value of £11,583 ($14,575.31). Also, insider Stephen Welton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,656 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($104,190.26).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

