Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Sells $56,935.78 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ICE stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.