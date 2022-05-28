Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Price Down 3%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.
Intellinetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INLX)
Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.
