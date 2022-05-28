Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 105,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 103,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

ITR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$95.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

