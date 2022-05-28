Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Update

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

IAUGY remained flat at $$16.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

