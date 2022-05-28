Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Lowered to $48.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.06. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,308,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after buying an additional 861,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 8,961.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 794,864 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after buying an additional 635,177 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

