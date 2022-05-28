Insider Buying: LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Director Buys $315,600.00 in Stock

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $315,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,661,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,999,090.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LianBio alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 8,700 shares of LianBio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,663.00.

LIAN opened at $2.91 on Friday. LianBio has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.75). Equities analysts expect that LianBio will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LianBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LianBio during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LianBio (Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.