Insider Buying: GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Acquires $17,931.05 in Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $17,931.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ruey-Lin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 5,000 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90.

Shares of GSIT opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GSI Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

