InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Up 287.6% in May

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 287.6% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 123,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,039. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $283.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 97.54% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium asset in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

