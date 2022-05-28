Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. Sells 1,872 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $16,492.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,518.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

