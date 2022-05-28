Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. Sells 1,872 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $16,492.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,518.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
