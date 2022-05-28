Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innate Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

