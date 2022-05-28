Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Lifted by American Beacon Advisors Inc.

American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises approximately 10.2% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after buying an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,149,000 after buying an additional 807,202 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after buying an additional 693,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after buying an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after buying an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,402,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

