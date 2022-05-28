Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($45.21) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.06 ($44.74).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($20.96).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

