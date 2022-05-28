ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

IBRX stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 146,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.