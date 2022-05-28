ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
IBRX stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
