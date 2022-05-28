Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 210.3% from the April 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ILIKF stock remained flat at $$0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. Ilika has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

