Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 210.3% from the April 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ILIKF stock remained flat at $$0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. Ilika has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.99.
