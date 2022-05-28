IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 969 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,196,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,440,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,758,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00.

