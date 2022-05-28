IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Caterpillar stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

