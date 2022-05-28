IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,531 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

RSP stock opened at $150.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $138.12 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

