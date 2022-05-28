IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $937,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $273.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.14 and its 200-day moving average is $236.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

