IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,802,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $169.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.23 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

